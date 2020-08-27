Menu
Case for fatal Childers crash mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
27th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
A MAN charged with allegedly causing a crash which killed a Sunshine Coast teen had his case mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Dane Kieran Nightingale is facing one charge of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death of grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The crash at Childers in July last year claimed the life of 18-year-old Bailey Pleydell from Sippy Downs, near the Sunshine Coast.

Nightingale’s lawyer Mary Buchanan told the court a brief of evidence had been received and that her client needed time to go through it.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on October 15.

