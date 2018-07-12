Woman charged with cyclist's murder has case in court

SIX years and a coronial inquest later, Joanne McCauley has fronted court charged with the murder of a cyclist in Gatton in 2012.

McCauley was not brought up from the watchhouse of the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning when her matter was mentioned.

Her solicitor Brad Skuse successfully sought an adjournment, as the case progresses to the higher courts.

Mr Skuse asked that his client be provided with a full brief of evidence by the police in order to ascertain a proper legal defence when the case eventually goes up to the Supreme Court.

McCauley was arrested after a coroner recommended in 2017 she be charged with murder.

Police are alleging the 46-year-old deliberately drove her car into Hong Kong national Shui Ki Chan on the night August 22, a collision that resulted in his death.

Mr Chan was cycling along the side of the Warrego Highway near the University of Queensland's Gatton campus when he was struck.

His body was found the next day by another cyclist.