Cars, trailers stolen in string of Wide Bay thefts

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate vehicles allegedly stolen across the Wide Bay Burnett district over the past seven days.

A blue Nissan Pathfinder with registration 448XNO was stolen from South Kolan on April 2 and has been sighted in Bundaberg East and Kepnock between April 9-10.

Two domestic trailers have also been stolen from Maryborough and a red Nissan Patrol is missing from Gympie.

Vehicle owners are reminded to ensure all valuables are removed from inside their vehicles and cars are locked and secure, with keys kept on their person or hidden out of plain view.

Located vehicles should not be intercepted and witnesses should phone 000 if a stolen vehicle is sighted.

Phone Policelink on 131 444