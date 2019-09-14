Cars older than a century roll into town

Vintage car enthusiast Marc Obrowski gives directions to vintage car driver Chris Sorensen. They are part of the local co-ordination team organising the National Veteran Vehicle Rally. Photo: Chris Burns.

BUNDABERG vintage car enthusiasts are welcoming numerous guests to the national veteran vehicle rally which starts today, including a convoy of centenarian cars that have driven from Bathurst.

Vehicles are travelling as far away as the United States and the United Kingdom.

There are about 150 vehicles that will be part of the 12-day rally, with the average of the vehicles being 106 years old.

The oldest vehicle will be a 1901 locomotive.

It’s not just cars, with motorbikes and a penny farthing that will be part of the collection.

Rally co-ordination team member Marc Obrowski said the group was surprised at the high number of cars, given there was some feeling that having the rally in a regional area would discourage participants.

“We always hoped it was going to be a success,” he said.

“It seems Bundaberg has quite a bit of pull.

“It seems to be more attractive than we feared it wouldn’t be.

“People started realising Bundaberg was on the map and a nice place to visit.”

Highlights among the rally’s activities include the show ‘n’ shine Gaslight Parade on Thursday, September 19, as well as a classical picnic at the botanic gardens, which was open to the public, on Sunday, September 22.

Local vintage car owner Chris Sorensen has several vehicles, including what he claims to be the oldest car in Bundaberg.

The 1904 De Dionbouton was once owned by the Bundaberg foundry manager.