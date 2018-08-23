Menu
CRASH: Emergency services were on the scene of a two-car-crash on a busy roundabout yesterday afternoon.
Cars impact 'so hard it left a number plate impression'

Emma Reid
by
23rd Aug 2018 2:45 PM
POLICE spent an hour chasing a driver of a Ford Falcon after it collided with a Toyota Camry on a busy round-a-bout in peak hour traffic.

The crash happened on the Svensson Heights intersection of Walker and Branyan Sts about 5.15pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said two cars collided on the round-a-bout when the Camry was struck from behind by the Falcon.

The impact caused the Camry to run into a brick wall.

Police at the scene said the impact was so hard the Falcon's number plate left an impression in the Camry.

He said the Camry driver was a 28-year-old woman, who was treated at the scene before she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the second car drove away from the scene and was found by police about an hour later.

"Police spoke with a 38-year-old woman and the file is still open as investigations continue,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information can phone Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

