Cars crash in flood waters

DRIVE SAFE: Multiple flood water incidents have happened in the region this week.

EMERGENCY services crews were tasked to yet another incident involving cars in flood waters last night after a two car crash on Goodwood Rd.

At about 7.50pm, paramedics, fire and swift water rescue crews rushed to the scene of the two car crash.

Swift water rescue officer Jonathon Blackley said the incident happened where flood water was running over the road at Yellow Water Hole.

"There was a minor two car crash where water was going over the road,” he said.

"To gain access to the other side we needed to activate the swift water rescue crew.”

Mr Blackley said one car was at the waters edge while another was in flood water.

He said the sole occupants of each car made their way to paramedics and were treated for minor injuries.

This incident is one of many involving cars in flood waters this week.

Swift water rescue crews at another incident early in the week on Knockroe Rd, Isis. Channel 7

Mr Blackley said the latest crash was a timely reminder for motorists to drive to conditions.

"Drive safely when it is raining,” he said.

"If there is water on the road, just don't drive through it.”