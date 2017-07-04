Cars crash at stop sign intersection

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Burnett and Barolin Sts on Tuesday night.

TWO cars have collided at the intersection of Barolin and Burnett Sts, just south of the Bundaberg CBD.

The crash happened about 6.30pm and it is believed a driver failed to give way at a stop sign.

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Burnett and Barolin Sts on Tuesday night. Eliza Goetze

A black Holden Astra appeared to have crossed the path of a Nissan X-Trail and was struck on its side, ending up on the grass verge on the street corner with major damage.

A young woman was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital, while another man involved refused to be taken to hospital.

It's the second crash at a stop sign junction since Sunday night, when a two car crash happened at the intersection of Burnett and Targo Sts.

The X-Trail sustained damage to its front.

Traffic on the street was not disrupted after the crash.