CRASH: One person has been taken to Bundaberg hosptial after a two vehicle crash on Woongarra and McLean Sts today.

CRASH: One person has been taken to Bundaberg hosptial after a two vehicle crash on Woongarra and McLean Sts today. File

TWO vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Woongarra and McLean Sts at 3.16pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said one patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The second person was uninjured.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the incident, and a spokesman said it was believed both drivers were male.