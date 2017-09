The scene of the crash at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Sts.

MULTIPLE crews responded to the scene of a crash at a busy Bundaberg intersection.

The collision happened at the intersection of Bounndary and Walker Sts.

It is believed the crash happened after one of the cars ran a red light, colliding with the other vehicle.

It happened around 7.40pm.

Paramedics attended, however occupants of the cars did not require transport to hospital.