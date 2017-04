AT LEAST one person is believed to have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on Quay St.

It is believed at about 12.40pm a green Commodore sedan and a red Hyundai Excel, and a truck, collided.

The crash happened at the intersection of Quay and Barolin Sts.

The scene of the crash on Quay St.

Traffic around the scene of the crash is blocked and cars are being diverted.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene.

Tow trucks have been called in to remove the vehicles.