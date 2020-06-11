Cars and tools stolen in Burnett property raid

EIDSVOLD BREAK AND ENTER: Police are appealing to the public for any information regarding a break in on a rural Eidsvold cattle property. Picture: File

EIDSVOLD police are appealing to the public after vehicles and several items were stolen from a rural cattle property.

Between 6pm and 11.59pm on June 7, unknown offenders entered a rural cattle property just outside Eidsvold and stole vehicles parked in a shed and a number of other items.

They smashed a window to gain access to a car and removed property, including an Alpha 100 pig tracker and T5 collar.

A large toolbox containing numerous hand tools was also stolen from the rear of another car parked inside the shed.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have any information regarding the incident, know the whereabouts of the stolen items or observed any suspicious behaviour in the area.

If you have any information, please contact Eidsvold Police on 4123 7900.

You can also contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.