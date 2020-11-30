‘CARRYING ON A BIT’: Drunken drive-thru antics land man in court

Dean Andrew Wagland was fined after a drunken attempt to make a McDonald's drive-thru order on foot resulted in a wilful damage and public nuisance charge. Photo: Social Media

A MAN has been fined after a drunken McDonald's drive-thru order attempt landed him with a court appearance.

Dean Andrew Wagland pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to one count of wilful damage and public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard Wagland walked through the McDonald's drive-thru on Takalvan St at 2am on November 14.

Wagland tried to make an order but was told by the shift manager they only served drive-thru customers if they were in a vehicle.

After arguing with the shift manager, Wagland laid down in the garden before the shift manager approached and asked him to leave.

The shift manager then went inside the restaurant and locked the doors before Wagland kicked the door causing it to crack.

Police were then called.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Wagland was found not far from the fast-food restaurant and that he was "carrying on a bit".

Duty lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court at the time of the offence Wagland was extremely intoxicated and could not recall much of what happened.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Wagland's plea of guilty and the facts of the case.

Mr Woodford gave Wagland one more chance to not have a conviction recorded but warned him if he came before the courts again he wouldn't be so lucky.

Wagland was fined $300 for each offence.

