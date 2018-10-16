Carpet python seized from Bundy home

OFFICERS got more than they bargained for when they came across a slithery suspect of the reptile variety.

Yesterday police attended a Bundaberg South home in relation to other matters and found the carpet python, who they nicknamed Monty, and he was subsequently seized from the address.

Under the Animal Care & Protection Act 2001 it is illegal to be in the possession of wildlife without an appropriate licence.

Bundaberg Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said police following up other inquires discovered the python inside a snake enclosure at the property.

"Police ascertained the occupant did not have any permit to have that snake," he said.

A 51-year-old woman has been issued a notice to appear in court in relation to the matter.

Sen Sgt McGarry said it was a timely reminder for those looking to keep snakes that they required a recreational wildlife licence.

He said permits could be applied for online through the Department of Environment and Science.

Monty, however, wasn't too faze by the ordeal and happily posed with officers who were prepared to get up close and personal with the snake.

"A few brave officers stepped up to have their photo taken with Monty, who was totally relaxed and feeling quite at home," a police spokeswoman said.

"According to our local snake expert, Monty is about four years old."

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officer has already collected Monty from the station and it's likely he'll be rehomed due to his friendliness.