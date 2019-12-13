Carols brings Bundy some Christmas cheer

Nichole, Anna and Stella Bunter, Audry Flynn, Samantha Pickering, Hamish Blair, Hayden Clarke and Chantelle, Olivia and Imogen Blair at last year’s Carols By Candlelight.

Nichole, Anna and Stella Bunter, Audry Flynn, Samantha Pickering, Hamish Blair, Hayden Clarke and Chantelle, Olivia and Imogen Blair at last year’s Carols By Candlelight.

CHRISTMAS cheer is upon us as Bundaberg Brewed Drinks brings Carols by Candlelight to the Bundaberg recreational precinct tonight.

This will be the 62nd year of the carols and they again hope to bring families together for a night of free entertainment, free rides, local performers, fireworks and lots of food.

General Manager of Hitz FM Corey Pitt said he was excited to see local performers take the stage.

“We are really proud that this year we focused on many of the best local performers to showcase what we have got to offer,” Mr Pitt said.

Hitz FM presenter Tracey (Trace) Sergiacomi said she loved looking into the audience and seeing happy faces.

“My favourite part of the night is when I am on stage and see the smiles on the kids’ faces, especially when Santa turns up they have big smiles on,” Ms Sergiacomi said.

The carols will be hosted by Matty and Trace from Hitz FM. Doors will open from 4.30pm with performances starting at 6.25pm.

Representatives from the Rural Fire Service will also be walking around accepting charitable donations.