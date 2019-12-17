Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Crime

An ‘aggressive carolling’ teacher is in trouble again

17th Dec 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN teacher on trial for allegedly singing "aggressively" at her neighbours is now facing a further charge in the Darwin Local Court.

Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, last week pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud in Rapid Creek.

While that matter returns to court before judge John Neill on Tuesday, a separate charge of using a carriage service to harass was mentioned in the Local Court on Monday.

Sheahan was excused from appearing and her lawyer, Robert Welfare, successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned until December 20.

amanda jane sheahan court crime education neighbour dispute teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE WARNINGS: Danger area around Gregory expands

        FIRE WARNINGS: Danger area around Gregory expands

        News POLICE have updated the emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a bushfire burning at Gregory River (north of Childers).

        Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

        premium_icon Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

        News Round trips to Brisbane are costing locals big bucks

        New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

        premium_icon New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

        News High school set to receive 83 new solar panels

        Bundaberg fire ban extended amid severe conditions

        Bundaberg fire ban extended amid severe conditions

        News Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite