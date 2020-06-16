Caro slams Sam Newman over ‘terrible history’

Veteran footy journalist Caroline Wilson has taken aim at Sam Newman after the Footy Show star's criticism of AFL players kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Newman posted several times on Twitter over the weekend condemning the move and also compared AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan to NFL supremo Roger Goodell, who recently apologised for a former stand against kneeling in his league.

"Apparently the players and umpires will 'take a knee' before game tonight. IF that is true, how long before we stop being intimidated into nodding in agreement and question the REAL motives. The game maybe incidental," he wrote.

"Before the AFL morph themselves completely into a political body, research some FACTS. McLachlan has turned himself into the Goodell of the NFL. IF you're going to kneel, know WHY you're kneeling. Stop the preening. It's bullshit."

Wilson hit back on Monday night's episode of Footy Classified.

"Sam Newman said that AFL footballers taking a knee to say that black lives matter were preening and divisive," she said.

"He said most players didn't understand why they were kneeling and had been intimidated into it.

"For what it's worth, I didn't think it was political, I thought it was social and a united move and it was one that united all the players, black and white, and represented a brotherhood that Newman did not understand and therefore tried to belittle.

"Sam, you've got a terrible history in the area of race relations, and you've done it again, unleashing a series of bitter and divisive rants.

"What an unfortunate piece of timing that the Sunday Footy Show decided to bring you back this week and portray you as the venerable football bead after you had unleashed so much bitterness."

It created a storm of controversy.

Wilson played audio of AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield talking about the obligation he felt to make a stand.

"We have such a wonderful platform as athletes and we have to use it for more than just kicking a footy," Dangerfield told 3AW.

"I'd challenge anyone that has an opinion that players should shut up and dribble or just focus on kicking a footy.

"We owe it to our indigenous peoples that we do better than we currently do."

Originally published as Caro slams Sam Newman over 'terrible history'

Sam Newman infamously appeared in blackface on The Footy Show in 1999.