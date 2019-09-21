Carnival is home bound

LEADERS: Bundaberg captains Cameron Ricciardi and Clinton Horne hold aloft the 47th Battalion Memorial Perpetual Trophy. Bundaberg won the comp last when we held the tournament.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg hosted the first ever one and now it will host one of the most important 47th Battalion carnivals in years.

The NewsMail can reveal exclusively that the Bundaberg Rugby League will host next year’s 47th Battalion carnival at Salter Oval.

The best men, women and under-18 women from the Central Division will compete at the event.

Bundaberg will be hosting the 50th anniversary of the event.

“It’s coming back home,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

“I feel we have the best facilities to host the event at Salter Oval.

“We’ve got three quality field, plenty of dressing sheds.

“It’s great where we are.”

Bundaberg hosted the first in 1971 and hosted the event for the last time in 2012, which was won by Toowoomba.

The Bears men also hosted the tournament in 2011 and 2010 that was won by the team.

“It started here, so it is good we host a special event of it,” he said.

“It’s going to be a massive year for the Bundaberg Rugby League.”

The BRL and 47th Battalion will also host a special dinner during the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

The carnival will be held in the month of May next year.