Carney camp “hopeful” of quick call on Cowboys future

TODD Carney's manager David Riolo is hopeful the NRL will make a decision on whether they will ratify his contract "sooner rather than later" after the former bad boy met with the Integrity Unit in Sydney this morning.

Carney, currently playing Queensland Cup for Cairns outfit Northern Pride, spent two-and-a-half hours in his second meeting with the Integrity Unit pressing his case why he deserves another shot in the NRL.

The 31-year-old hasn't played in the NRL since 2014 after he was banished for his infamous 'bubbler' incident when at Cronulla, and has played the past three seasons in England.

But Riolo insists the Dally M medallist has done enough to prove he has turned his life around.

The Cowboys have already lodged a one-year contract to sign Carney for this year, but are still awaiting approval from NRL boss Todd Greenberg.

"It (meeting) was two and a half hours and it's part of the process, which we knew. Hopefully things tick along, and his registration gets ratified," Riolo told The Townsville Bulletin tonight.

"I'm always optimistic, I don't see any reason personally why he shouldn't be registered but I understand there's a process and Todd's hoping to comply with that.

"As far as I understand the Intergiry Unit will send a report to Todd Greenberg to assess and chat to Todd, and make a call.

"It's beyond our call, we'll go with it and we're hoping the response will be positive.

"Based on the discussions we had it was all positive. They did say (they'll make a decision) as soon as possible, there's no complaints here and hopefully it's sooner rather than later."

Carney is juggling his Pride commitments working as a teacher aide at a Cairns high school.

Riolo is adamant he is a changed person and is no longer the troublemaker which tarnished the game's image.

"Todd's worked hard at what he's doing on and off the field. I've seen a positive change in him and he's got a real positive attitude," Riolo said.

"Hopefully he can get into Townsville full time and get into training. He's under illusions he's not going to walk straight into the (Cowboys) side, he's got a lot of work to do.

"He would definitely an asset to the Cowboys roster, a Dally M winner and former international adds a fair bit of depth to your squad.

"The deal's signed with the Cowboys, it's just up to the NRL to register that contract.

"Hopefully he can finish his career on his terms."

Cowboys coach Paul Green said earlier this month he was "satisfied" with Green's personal progress.

"We got asked about the opportunity (to sign Carney) when he first signed with the Pride and we flatly refused that, because we believed he had to prove that he was fair dinkum about some of that stuff that he was saying.

"I think without having that NRL carrot dangled in front of him way back then, he's knuckled down and trained well at the Pride, and off field he's been good.

"We'd like to think most people deserve a second chance. I know some people might say it's not his second chance, but I think he realises what he's actually lost in the last few years being over in Super League and he's pretty passionate about having one more crack in the NRL."