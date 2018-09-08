Menu
The Carlyle Gardens sewing circle ladies Judy Wilkie, Fae Ash, Jean McGrath and Jenny Sorrensen.
Carlyle Gardens to hold garage sale for drought appeal

Sarah Steger
by
8th Sep 2018 5:52 AM

CARLYLE Gardens Retirement Village will hold a garage sale and open day today, with all proceeds going to rural fundraising campaign Buy a Bale.

Running from 10am to 2pm in the village community centre, the friendly community event will include a range of stalls and a sausage sizzle.

Buy a Bale supports Queensland's farmers by supplying fodder and other essential items in areas affected by severe drought, which now includes over half the state.

Village Manager Michael Owens said residents of the Bargara community were keen to make a positive difference to rural communities.

"Many of our residents come from rural areas so this event means a lot,” he said.

"It's going to be a fantastic day, so come along and join in.”

Residents of the beachside village hold regular fundraisers for local charities - the latest of which raised $645 for Angels Community Group in July.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event at 3 Carlyle Court, Bargara at 10am-2pm.

Carlyle Gardens offers relaxed and secure retirement living in peaceful surroundings.

