Blues declare profit despite horror season

Carlton won just two games this season but still recorded a profit. Picture: Getty

Carlton endured one of the worst seasons in its history but that hasn't affected the club's bottom line, declaring a net profit for the 2018 season.

The Blues were wooden spooners this year after winning just two games for the season but still managed to record a net operating profit of $2,611,638 before depreciation and amortisation, with a final profit of $699,206.

The six-figure profit is just over $20,000 more than its 2017 financial result, when the club enjoyed a better season on the field, winning six games for the season before finishing 16th on the ladder.

The Blues are now in a stronger financial position after recording profits for the last two years following deficits of $765,000 in 2016 and $2.7 million in 2015.

"To post an improved financial result for the fourth consecutive year is a terrific sign of stability for our football club," Carlton chief executive Cain Liddle said.

"While our financial growth has continued despite on-field performance, we continue to be steadfast in our commitment to invest heavily into our football department to ensure our AFL and AFLW programs have every opportunity to achieve success."

The Blues invested an additional $1.6 million in its football department this year to support both its AFL and AFLW programs.

The financial result was bolstered by a record membership number of 56,005, up from just over 50,000 last year.