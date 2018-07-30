Gangland daughter sues mum over inheritance

CARL Williams' daughter, Dhakota, is suing her mother and her grandfather's partner over her inheritance.

Less than a month after the Australian Taxation Office won a marathon court battle to sell the $1 million Essendon property where Roberta Williams and her family have lived since 2008, Dhakota will this week serve a writ on her mother, Roberta, and Kathleen Bourke to fight for a slice of the remainder of George Williams' estate.

In the crosshairs is the Broadmeadows house her grandfather left to Ms Bourke - his de facto spouse.

It is also the house in which Dhakota's father, Carl Williams, was raised.

Although Dha­kota was left the Primrose St townhouse by her grandfather, he also left her with his $576,000 tax debt, which had ballooned to more than $900,000.

It is predicted the taxman will absorb most, if not all, of Dhakota's inheritance when the Primrose St townhouse is sold before the end of the year.

Effectively, Dhakota, 17, will argue that because the tax debt her grandfather ladened her with has left her with nothing, and that she was a financial dependant of George, he had a moral duty to provide for her in his will.

The Broadmeadows family home in Katandra Cres was where George lived with his wife, Barbara, and raised sons Shane and Carl.

After Barbara moved out, he lived at the property with Ms Bourke before suffering a heart attack and dying in hospital in May 2016.

It is valued at more than $650,000.

In a twist, the new legal stoush may even lead to Ms Bourke also being forced to sell up. Last year, Dhakota filed an originating motion in the Supreme Court, firing the first salvo of her intention to sue the coexecutors - Roberta and Ms Bourke.

Roberta and Ms Bourke, who do not talk, find themselves as co-defendants as they head back to court.

Dhakota, who lived with her grandparents while her father and mother were imprisoned, was George's only biological grandchild.

Legal experts say most of these cases are settled out of court, but the bitterness between Roberta and Ms Bourke could result in another protracted court fight.

Roberta previously disputed the validity of George's final will, made eight months after Carl's prison murder in 2010, on several grounds, including his mental state.

In George's 2009 will, he bequeathed the Essendon property to Dhakota and just $130,000 to Ms Bourke along with all his chattels.

