Caring locals help activate Care Army

BUNDABERG locals are showing just how much they care as more than 100 people have signed up to join the Care Army in a week.

The Care Army will help support seniors through the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways from a simple phone call to picking up groceries and medicines.

Co-chair of the COVID-19 seniors panel Minister Kate Jones said community spirit always shined the brightest in dark times.

“We’ve seen more than 100 Bundaberg locals put their hand up to help, which is a great effort,” Ms Jones said.

“When times are tough, we know that the people of Bundaberg are some of the first to lend a hand.

“This outpouring of support just proves it.

“I thank those who have already joined the Care Army and encourage anyone who can help, to please get involved.”

After the statewide call to arms last week, more than 20,000 Queenslanders signed up to volunteer.

Minister for Communities and Seniors Coralee O’Rourke said anyone who was able and willing to donate their time should sign up to join the Care Army.

“If you don’t have family or friends in this age group who you can help, we need you to step up and help those people who will be looking for it,” Ms O’Rourke said.

“Queenslanders always work together to get through tough times, so let’s stay safe, stay well and look after one another.”

Over the next week the Queensland Government will be working with non-government organisations across the state to make sure they are allocated the volunteers they need.

The first group of NGOs will be those with extensive experience supporting our seniors including Meals on Wheels, seniors isolation services, neighbourhood and community centres, and the Queensland Community Support Scheme.

Apply to join the Care Army by visiting emergencyvolun teering.com.au or by emailing emergencyvol@volunteer ingqld.org.au.

Background checks of applicants will be conducted.