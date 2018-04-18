CAREY TAKES ON THE WORLD: One row at a time

GREAT PACIFIC RACE: Eleanor Carey is rowing 2400 miles from Monterey to Honolulu.

ROWING: Some people might think Bargara's Eleanor Carey is crazy.

Carey is about to embark on an adventure of the seas, and it's not one for the faint hearted.

The 28-year-old will compete in the Great Pacific Race in the US, which sees teams row thousands of kilometres from one state to another.

Carey and her two teammates, the UK's Cazz Lander and Megan Hoskin, will be among those heading from Monterrey in California to Honolulu in Hawaii.

There's no sails, no engines, just human power.

Carey said the idea to start a team came from a documentary on Netflix.

"I fell in love with the idea and I searched online to find teams that were going to row oceans,” she said.

"I found one and they put me on the reserve list because their crew was full.

"My number came up (after a withdrawal) and I stepped up at the last minute.”

After getting over the initial shock of selection, Carey came to terms with just how big of a challenge it would be.

If the teams complete it, they will break a Guinness World Record for rowing the Pacific with three people.

Carey will become the youngest person to achieve the feat and the first Australian to row an ocean.

"It's about 4400km in a straight line. If we don't go in a straight line, which is likely, we could cover up to 6000 kilometres,” she said.

"We row 24 hours a day. Individually we row about two hours on, two hours off.

"When we are not rowing, we are making water, making food, plotting our course, checking co-ordinates and of course getting some sleep. We won't be quiet out there.”

Carey's challenge is made harder with limited preparation time with her team ahead of the race.

She hasn't met the duo and will only have two weeks of training before they are thrown in the deep end.

"We've skyped a few times,” Carey said.

"But I think we are really very similar. I think we all come from the same place as to why we want to do it.

"We're trusting each other with our lives effectively and it might sound crazy, I haven't met them yet, but I trust them to that extent.”

Carey says the challenge "is about pushing human limits”.

"It's more a mental game than a physical game,” she said.

"But I believe anybody could do it if they decide. I believe you can cope with whatever is being thrown at you.

"There's no chance we're not going to make it, 100 per cent.

"For me giving up isn't an option.”

The team is looking for sponsorship before the race. To sponsor head to http://bit.ly/2qzMJl4.

Carey leaves Australia on May 15 before the race begins on June 3.

IN TRAINING

Eleanor's preparation:

Gym twice a day, rowing for two hours each session plus doing strength work

She is eating fruit, vegetables, carbs and lean meat during the build-up