Carers pensioner calls on Hinkler MP to do more for our region

Power Bonus

TO ALL the people out there who receive a carers pension.

I was wondering how you all felt about not being included in the one- off power assistance payment.

I was waiting for it to show up in our account and was quite surprised when only my wife's was paid into our account (she is on the age pension).

I am 73 years old and I am on a carers pension and take care of my wife, who is disabled.

I rang Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's office and was told was told that carers didn't get the payment because we already receive $123 a fortnight as a carer.

Let me tell this penny-pinching Federal Government that we have been receiving this payment for some time now and this is extra money we need to look after our love ones we are caring for and has nothing to do with power bills which are continually going up.

But once again, Keith Pitt, is not going to do anything about it, and will only say how good his Government is.

Well Keith your government is doing nothing to help the people of Bundaberg who are doing it hard.

When are you going to start helping them instead of just running about spouting how much good your government is doing, for Bundaberg?

This government is a reverse of the Robin Hood factor, they rob from the poor and take what they pilfer from them and give it to the rich.

The poor keep on getting poorer.

Will our duly elected representative Keith Pitt do anything for us?

No, he just sits on he's backside and does nothing.

Have you noticed that there are quite a few business that are closing down lately, Keith? What are you doing anything to help them?

When a business closes it means more unemployment.

Keith, Bundaberg is a town of battlers and all they want you to do is to try and help them survive.

So why don't you get off your backside and start going out to talk to people.

Go down to Centrelink and talk to the people there trying to get a job.

Talk to the business that are struggling and find out what you can do for them instead of just going along with everything your government says.

You know you don't have to follow along like a little sheep with all the others, stand up for Bundaberg.

I was recently watching Insiders when, Laura Tingle made a comment on the government's budget stating that wherever you look into the budget you see inequity with welfare cuts, wage cuts, and tax benefits for the top end of town.

How true is that.

Quite frankly at the moment your federal government and you are on the nose with voters.

Keith you need to do much, much more than you are doing at the moment to gain the people of Bundaberg's respect.

Get your head out of the sand and check the polls if you don't believe what I say is true.

The people of Bundaberg are hurting and will show you how much at the next election.

BARRY TAYLOR

Kepnock