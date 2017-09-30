34°
Careless driver pays the price

Bradley Maly was fined $1848 after pleading guilty.
Bradley Maly was fined $1848 after pleading guilty. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3

FAILING to stop for a red light on a Sunday drive proved costly for Bradley Maly because police then stopped his grey Ford Fairmont in Bourbong St and ticked off a list of issues.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told his registration had expired on February 25, the plates were cancelled on May 25 and his licence was SPER suspended on June 24.

Maly was fined $1848 after he pleaded guilty to the July 30 offences.

"I was unaware I was unregistered. It's a matter of a bit of carelessness and irresponsible that I had not thought about it,” Maly, a farmhand supervisor, said.

