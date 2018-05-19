Careers expo on for whole community

THE Bundaberg Regional Youth Hub's 2018 Careers Expo is approaching quickly and aims to give participants the chance to see first-hand what job opportunities are out there.

The event is on as two sessions at the Bundaberg Multiplex next Tuesday .

Project officer Alana Sinnamon said about 1300 high school students would converge on to the area from 9.30am while the public was invited to head along from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Ms Sinnamon said the expo was the perfect place to visit for people looking for work.

"We will have over 50 exhibitors from a range of university training organisations, Tafe, representatives from NDIS and the defence force, police and more," she said.

"We want to inspire people and show them that there are employment and career pathways available.

"There is so much changing in the workforce including the introduction of technological jobs that haven't been available previously."

Ms Sinnamon said the increase in employment opportunity in the disability sector was thriving thanks to the NDIS and other services.

"It is a growing area for the region and there are opportunities available," she said.

The expo is created by The Bundaberg Regional Youth Hub, a collaboration of the six state schools in the region.

Ms Sinnamon said not only would the expo help jobseekers but also the youth of Bundaberg.