CAREER KEEN: Students get to know health industry

FOR grade 12 students Brooke Fitz-Gibbon and Heidi Anders, experiencing first-hand what it is like to work in the health industry is a sure-fire way to help with their looming career choices when school ends.

The Isis District State High School pupils, who said they hoped to get into the fields of nursing and medical examination, participated in Bundaberg Hospital's 2018 High School Engagement Program this week.

"We are experiencing all of the different job opportunities in the health industry and broadening our knowledge,” Miss Fitz-Gibbon said.

"I think it is great, we get to experience different things and it helps us know what we have to do and where we want to go.

"It is a way for us to explore our opportunities,” Miss Anders said. Some 48 students from a range of schools are taking part in the two-day simulation program which aimed to give real world insight into the healthcare environment.

"As a board we want our hospitals to provide local career pathways and this is a great opportunity to give our high schoolers a chance to experience what it is like to work here,” Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said.

"Hopefully it inspires them to one day work for the WBHHS.”

WBHHS Chief Executive Officer Adrian Pennington said pupils were also given the opportunity to talk to a panel of health workers "so students can get their questions about their profession answered.”