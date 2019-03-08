Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rachelle Pitt, acting director of research and innovation.
Rachelle Pitt, acting director of research and innovation. Contributed
News

Career and family a juggling act for hospital researcher

8th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is no white lab coat, microscope or petri dish in sight in Rachelle Pitt's office - instead West Moreton Health's acting director of research and innovation surrounds herself with pictures her children have drawn and items that make her happy.

The critical-thinking mum of four boys juggles being a part of a team spearheading the development of the local health service's growing research opportunities with a busy home life, drawing inspiration from women and clinicians around her and from unexpected moments.

As the acting director of research and innovation, a speech pathologist, a research supervisor with the University of Queensland School of Health and Behavioural Sciences, and with an adjunct appointment at UQ, the little things matter both in everyday life and in research. Dr Pitt says she now maintains the realistic attitude that she can't always be everything to everyone.

"I have learnt to lower my expectations of myself and I find one thing every day that makes me happy and I write about it," Dr Pitt said.

"There's a quote that says, 'you should always stay where there is the most opportunity', and I think the most opportunity is here," Dr Pitt said.

"Research matters in the public health service because the clinicians and researchers on the front line understand their patients and the conditions they are treating - they are focused on real needs and look at the whole person and how we can make sure the care we provide is of the highest quality."

"We're really on the cusp of something great in West Moreton Health - there's a real appetite from clinicians here to improve care and I'm always impressed by their passion."

More Stories

international womens day international women's day 2019 ipswich west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    premium_icon High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    News A SHORTFALL of five-star accommodation in Bundaberg is deterring high-end international tourists and business people from staying here.

    Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #50 to #41

    premium_icon Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #50 to #41

    Business Who is most influential people in Bundaberg?

    • 8th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    High pressure system brings rain to Bundy

    premium_icon High pressure system brings rain to Bundy

    News How the weather is looking for the rest of the day and weekend.

    • 8th Mar 2019 9:46 AM
    Coles looks to shift staff

    premium_icon Coles looks to shift staff

    Business Coles works to redeploy employees