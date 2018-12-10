Engineering giant sues staff defectors

CARDNO has sued three employees who defected from the Brisbane-based engineering giant, alleging they took confidential information in helping establish a rival business.

The trio have rejected the allegations of wrongdoing in the court case, which shines a light on employment contracts that try to restrain former staff when working at rival workplaces.

The lawsuit also comes as Cardno, whose projects range from infrastructure development near Ipswich to environmental work with a US air force base in Alaska, tries to turn around dwindling revenues and margins at its Australian operations.

Staff levels at Cardno, under control of private equity group Crescent, have dipped from almost 8100 in 2015 to 6000 now, as it offloaded subsidiaries and earnings fell.

But the loss of three senior employees in NSW's Wollongong, about 100 kilometres south of Sydney, has triggered Federal Court action.

Cardno has accused the three men, business unit manager Ryhan Thomson and senior civil engineers Kelly MacDonald and Mark Rigoni, of downloading onto personal storage devices more than 1.5 terabytes of data including "confidential information" relating to clients, employees and project opportunities.

This was allegedly done in August and September.

All three men had left between September and October, with engineering outfit Indesco crowing in October about appointing the three men in establishing a new Wollongong office.

The men have admitted in court documents to downloading some information, while not conceding it was confidential.

But they all denied Cardno's claims of using "Cardno confidential information", including details about maturing projects, to create a business plan and cashflow spreadsheets for their new company.

They also rejected that they had since May this year solicited Cardno staff to join them at Indesco.

Mr Thomson further denied Cardno allegations that he had entered revenue into the wrong financial year accounts and deferred revenue transfers between internal business units, "triggering bonus payments to himself and others that would not otherwise have been made".

Cardno is seeking injunctions against the men. These include an alleged contractual six-month ban - after having quit - from encouraging former workmates to resign or trying to solicit certain old clients.

Another restraint would prevent the men and Indesco working on any projects the men were accused of having "sought to misappropriate" from Cardno.

Cardno declined to comment, while attempts to obtain a response from Indesco and the men were unsuccessful.

A new managing director, Ian Ball, started at Cardno in August. Just last week, Cardno announced it had beefed up its loan facilities by $100 million and acquired Victoria's TGM, a 130-staff engineering firm with specialities in infrastructure for up to $21.6 million.

Mr Ball said in a statement the extra $100 million in debt facilities "provides the company with the necessary balance sheet 'horsepower' to execute on Cardno's growth strategy".

The purchase of TGM would add about $23 million in revenue in the next 12 months and provide Cardno with a bigger regional footprint in Victoria, he said.

Shares in Cardno closed at $1.005 on Friday. They traded at $1.52 this time last year.