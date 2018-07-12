Menu
Rapper Cardi B has announced the birth of her daughter with rapper Offset. Picture: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Celebrity

Rapper Cardi B reveals bizarre baby name

by New York Post
12th Jul 2018 9:15 AM

IT'S A girl!

Cardi B, 25, and husband Kiari "Offset" Cephus, 26, have welcomed their first child together, a girl, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

They named her Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The little girl was born on Tuesday.

The "Be Careful" songstress finally confirmed her pregnancy in April during a performance on Saturday Night Live, after rumours swirled that she was expecting.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The two rappers secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and threw off fans the following month when Offset publicly proposed to Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, on stage with a diamond ring said to be eight carats.

News of their secret marriage only broke in June after TMZ released the duo's marriage certificate.

 

Cardi B, left, and Offset confirmed their marriage in a tweet and announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram. Picture: Omar Vega/Invision/AP
Offset is also a father to three other children from previous relationships - two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

