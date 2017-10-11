Card talks done in private

THE sum total of community consultation about bringing the Cashless Debit Card to Hinkler was two information sessions run during work hours.

A Department of Social Services staffer said more than 100 "community consultations” were run before the announcement, but the general public was only able to attend two, one in Bundy and the other in Hervey Bay.

Another session, at Childers, was only open to Isis residents.

The sessions were not billed as consultation but as information sessions for people to ask questions.

The remaining 100-odd "community consultations” involved private meetings with businesses and community groups.

The department also did not advertise for written submissions.

Before Hinkler was announced as a cashless card location, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt promised community consultation and a community panel would determine the "parameters” of the roll-out.

Mr Pitt said the consultation he carried out was in form of a direct mail-out to more than 31,000 constituents, phone polling of about 500 people, about 5500 direct emails and calls made to his office.

"To date, the feedback we've received shows 75% in favour of the Cashless Debit Card being introduced, 23% against the card and 2% were undecided,” Mr Pitt told the NewsMail.

"Unlike recent newspaper online surveys, these people have only been counted once and I know they are constituents of Hinkler.”

The NewsMail and Fraser Coast Chronicle have both run online polls which found an overwhelming majority of respondents, more than 85%, were against the income management scheme.

Human Services Minister Alan Tudge held no community consultations in Hinkler but did find the time to meet with businesses.

Some residents will be surprised to learn the community panel has been formed and has met twice. The volunteers do not have a formal role in the card's roll-out.

It is made up of six "local experts”, whose identities will not be revealed by the government.

What the community reference group discusses and decides will also not be made public.

A department spokesman said the group's members could reveal their identities if they wanted to.

He said the deliberations were kept private to "ensure no confidential information is accidentally disclosed”.