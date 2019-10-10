Card put in national spotlight

A REPORT on 7.30 on Tuesday night has brought the Cashless Debit Card trials in the Bundaberg region into the national spotlight.

Local mum Kerryn Griffis told 7.30 she felt the card made her a lesser person.

“What have I ever done for the government to treat me this way? To treat thousands of other people this way?” she asked 7.30.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt didn’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the CDC trials, but said the feedback had been positive.

“Since the trial started in the Hinkler electorate — and bearing in mind it was a staggered rollout, so in some areas the card has only been in place for a number of months — the feedback has been positive,” he said.

Department of Social Security reference group member Fay Whiffen said those with issues should speak with the department.

She said the government was only telling people they couldn’t gamble, drink or buy drugs.

“How could someone get upset at that if they’re trying to do the right thing?” she asked 7.30.