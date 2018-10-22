Caravanners arrive for club rally

CARAVAN CLUB: Desley Hinson, Diane Brearley and Carol Day at the registration desk for the 41st State Caravan Rally in Bundaberg this week.

CARAVAN CLUB: Desley Hinson, Diane Brearley and Carol Day at the registration desk for the 41st State Caravan Rally in Bundaberg this week. Mike Knott BUN221018CAR7

BUNDY has rolled out the welcome mat to almost 200 caravans as visitors from across the state converge on the Rum City for the combined caravan clubs of Queensland 41st State Caravan Rally.

For the rest of the week the travellers will call the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct home as they take in the region's sights and take part in a host of activities.

Event office manager Carol Day said a range of events had been organised for the caravanners and Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism would offer suggestions on which destinations to visit.

"We've got local entertainment on two or three of the nights, a Hawaiian games night and a trivia night,” Ms Day said.

"We've got craft lessons and exhibitors here.

"We've got a photography competition too and there's just a lot of things to do.

"On Saturday morning we're having a market from 8am and that's open to the general public as well.”

Ms Day said the rally provided the opportunity for like-minded travellers to come together and share tips and each other's company.

This year's rally will also raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors through a monster raffle.

Ms Day said there were 33 affiliated caravan clubs in Queensland and any of those members were invited to join the rally.