ROLLOVER: Crews responding to a single car and caravan rollover. A man in his 60s and a toddler were transported to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

ROLLOVER: Crews responding to a single car and caravan rollover. A man in his 60s and a toddler were transported to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries. Chris Hurst

A MAN and toddler have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a single vehicle and caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Ambos were called to the scene near Childers just after noon.

Paramedics assessed a man in his 60's and a young male toddler for injury.

The man suffered from some neck pain, and the toddler reportedly had no apparent injuries.