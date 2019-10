FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the southbound lanes after a car rolled at Tanawha. Photo: John McCutcheon

TRAFFIC is delayed on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a car towing a caravan rolled on the southbound lanes.

Emergency services were called to the rollover about 10.20am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

One patient was assessed at the scene but declined treatment.

Lanes are reduced and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.