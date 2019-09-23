Caravan park victim chases thief possessing taser and knife

ARRESTED AND CHARGED: A juvenile offender was arrested and charged for multiple offences, after he attempted to break-in to a caravan yesterday morning.

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested and charged with a number of offences after he allegedly attempted to break in to a caravan.

The juvenile offender, 16, from Bundaberg West entered a property on Branyan St, yesterday morning about 8.50am, where the caravan was located.

In the attempt to gain access, the offender has opened a window latch and damaged the window in the process.

A 41-year-old male victim who was in the caravan at the time has then proceeded to chase the teenage boy down.

The juvenile was found with a taser in his backpack as well as a knife.

He was arrested and charged with attempted break and enter, burglary, receiving unlawful property, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a knife in a public place.

The offender is scheduled to appear in childrens court today.