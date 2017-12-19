Caravan park death not murder

Police at the scene last week.

INVESTIGATIONS into the sudden death of a man at a Bundaberg caravan park has been determined it was non suspicious.

On Thursday morning police were called to reports a 44-year-old man was found lying dead on a mattress at the Park Lodge Caravan Park, Childers Rd.

Residents said it was a chaotic as police were quick to establish a crime scene.

A major investigation codenamed Operation Papa Gosling was launched and a 46-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

Today detectives have confirmed the death to be non-suspicious following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.