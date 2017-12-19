Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Caravan park death not murder

Police at the scene last week.
Police at the scene last week.
Emma Reid
by

INVESTIGATIONS into the sudden death of a man at a Bundaberg caravan park has been determined it was non suspicious.

On Thursday morning police were called to reports a 44-year-old man was found lying dead on a mattress at the Park Lodge Caravan Park, Childers Rd.

Residents said it was a chaotic as police were quick to establish a crime scene.

A major investigation codenamed Operation Papa Gosling was launched and a 46-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

Today detectives have confirmed the death to be non-suspicious following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

Related Items

Topics:  bundaberg caravan park crime stoppers lodge park caravan park not murder police

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Axle ripped from car in Qunaba crash

BREAKING: Axle ripped from car in Qunaba crash

TWO cars have collided on Burnett Heads Road just 500m from the Turtle Roundabout.

Winners are grinners in mad dash

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Anita Mills was one of three lucky winners who were given two minutes to fill their trolleys at Hinkler Central.

Three shoppers celebrate Christmas early

UPDATE Tuesday: Doug Dilger transferred to Brisbane hospital

ATTACK: Doug Dilger was bashed and robbed in his own home in Childers on Friday night.

Elderly man robbed and bashed in his own home by masked intruder

Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh.

'A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it.'

Local Partners