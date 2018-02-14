Caramilk craze bites Bundy choc lovers

YUM: Bundy chocolate lovers are going gaga for Cadbury's Caramilk.

IT'S the new Cadbury flavour that has Bundaberg chocolate lovers in a spin, and it's walking out of shop doors quicker than you can say "sweet tooth”.

Cadbury Caramilk arrived in grocery stores around the nation earlier this month and has since been in popular demand.

The chocolate bar is made in Dunedin, New Zealand, and the flavour is a combination of white chocolate and caramel which was last on regular sale 20 years ago.

Woolworths in Hinkler Central confirmed they were sold out of the chocolate block with stock flying off the shelves within one hour.

Supa IGA also sold out quickly as did Coles in Hinkler Central.

"Caramilk chocolate has flown off the shelves in Queensland, with sales in the state accounting for around a quarter of sales nationally,” a Coles spokesperson said.

"Customers are loving this limited edition product from Cadbury and demand has well exceeded supply in the region.”

Bundaberg's Tess Ward said she managed to score herself two bars of the caramel goodness this week and was hankering for a taste.

"Unfortunately, I haven't tried these yet as I'm sick and have no taste buds,” she said.

"My friends have told me I will love it.”

WHOA: The price of the limited edition block of chocolate is rising on eBay. Ashley Clark

Ms Ward said the limited edition blocks of chocolate were now being listed on eBay.

"I've seen them start at $13.20 a block plus postage and the dearest being a ridiculous amount $1,000,000” she said.

"I just think people are going overboard.”

Cadbury spokesman Paul Chatfield told news.com.au the rush was all due to customer demand.

"When Cadbury Caramilk was brought back for a limited time in New Zealand last year, we saw Kiwis selling blocks online to Australian buyers for over $30 a block.

"Given the demand from Aussie consumers, we've now brought a limited quantity to Australian retailers and feedback from the first stores to have the block on shelf is that they're disappearing fast.”