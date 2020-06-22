Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested two men alleged to have stolen several vehicles from the Darling Downs area.
Police arrested two men alleged to have stolen several vehicles from the Darling Downs area.
Crime

Car thieves caught after wrong turn down a one-way street

Michael Nolan
by
22nd Jun 2020 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of car thieves' attempt to evade police ended abruptly when they drove down a no-through road, leaving them no option but to surrender.

Toowoomba Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said police observed the pair travelling in a stolen Volkswagen Amarok in Upper Tenthill, about 3pm Saturday.

Police followed the vehicle for a short time before the offenders came the stop.

They allege the pair stole the ute from a Highfields home on Friday.

The 16-year was arrested and charged with eight offences including burglary, two counts of unlawfully use of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle was adversely by drugs or alcohol, evading police, driving unlicensed, obstructing police and stealing.

One of the car theft charges relate to the burglary of a Middle Ridge home, late on the evening of June 17, where police allege the teenager stole a Subaru Outback.

He was dealt with under provisions in the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police charged the 20-year-old with unlawful use of a vehicle, stealing, obstructing police and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court in August.

car theives crime criminal investigation branch lockyer vallery crime stolen cars toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        premium_icon $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        News Queensland is set for a $415m infrastructure spending splurge, with the “shovel-ready” road projects to deliver 700 jobs and a sugar hit to the state’s economy.

        Investigation into unlawful property entry

        premium_icon Investigation into unlawful property entry

        News Bundaberg police officers are calling on the public to help with an investigation.

        Winter chill on the cards as temps plummet

        premium_icon Winter chill on the cards as temps plummet

        News You will want to have your winter warmers ready as Bundy is about to get chilly.

        Former investigator looks back on the Childers Hostel Fire

        premium_icon Former investigator looks back on the Childers Hostel Fire

        News “When we got there, the scene was overwhelming, especially for the small, sleepy...