Man who stole car armed with shotgun could be out in a year

A CAR thief pulled a sawn-off shotgun on the rightful owner of a stolen vehicle in the carpark of a Townsville supermarket.

Joel Anthony Olm, 26, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and 25 other offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop and several drug charges when he fronted Townsville District Court last week.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Payne said Olm stole the work vehicle from a Townsville man on August 13, 2017, and modified the appearance of the vehicle by removing stickers and changing number plates.

Twelve days later the rightful owner saw his car parked at a Coles carpark and began taking photos of it until Olm returned to the vehicle.

When the owner said "it's not your car, mate", Olm claimed it was his mate's car.

"A struggle ensued and the defendant uncovered a double barrelled sawn-off shotgun and pointed the gun at the victim," Ms Payne said.

The car owner suffered a 4cm cut to his forehead.

Olm fled the carpark in the stolen vehicle but CCTV helped police track him down.

When officers went to arrest Olm on August 29, 2017, he attempted to run away.

"Officers caught him hiding 4m up a tree," Ms Payne said.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves said Olm's life had been a hard one and he had a longstanding issue with drugs.

"He has accepted how foolhardy, frightening and unacceptable his behaviour was," Mr Geeves said.

Olm was sentenced to 5½ years and will be eligible for parole on November 1, 2019.