Crime

Car thief ploughs through door, goes on week-long spree

Jessica Cook
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
MISSING his daughter and relapsing into drug use led a Maryborough man on a week-long crime spree a Hervey Bay court has heard.

On January 14, Timothy Alfred Hawes broke into a Bundaberg mechanic and stole a vehicle by driving it through the business' roller doors.

The damage to the door cost $1187.

A week later, the 25-year-old broke into a Hervey Bay grocer took $200 cash from the till and stole a Ford Transit van.

The van was located by police on vacant property in Hervey Bay but the keys were never located.

Both businesses were required to pay insurance excess to cover damages caused by the break-ins.

The court heard police were responding to reports of a burglary on Boat Harbour Drive when they came across Hawes.

The Maryborough man gave police a fake name before attempting to flee the scene.

He was chased down and later told police he provided the false details because knew he was wanted in relation to other matters.

The court was told the downward spiral started when Hawes' ex-partner denied him access to their four-year-old daughter.

Hawes pleaded guilty to nine charges including enter premises, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.

He will be sentenced today, July 3.

