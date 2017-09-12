Car thefts and hooning up 26% in our region

Crime is on the rise says Mr Mander.

CAR thefts and hooning have increased by 26% across the Wide Bay, as the LNP accuses Labor of going easy on criminals with a slap-on-the-wrist approach to crime.

But Police Minister Mark Ryan hit back at the claims, arguing the government has delivered a record number of police and resources to Queensland, with 396 officers in the Wide Bay Burnett Police District alone.

Opposition police spokesman Tim Mander used the latest Queensland Police Service figures to attack the government's record.

The figures showed unlawful entry across the region had increased by 10% during the past year.

Mr Mander said car theft and hooning had increased by a staggering 26.6%, assaults by 19.5% and DV breaches by 18.7% during the same period.

"We know that Labor is soft on crime and it is no wonder that violent crime is increasing and youth crime has reached breaking point,” Mr Mander said.

Mr Ryan said the government was aware of specific crime trends in the Wide Bay Burnett area and the Queensland Police Service was allocating its resources appropriately.

"Operational strategies include taskforce operations and the use of technology to obtain evidence necessary to identify and charge those who commit crimes,” Mr Ryan said.

"The Wide Bay Burnett District will continue to initiate investigations into ice distribution networks in conjunction with State Crime Command and external enforcement agencies.

"Unlike the LNP, the Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting our police with the resources and infrastructure they need to do their job effectively and safely.”