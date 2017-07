A policeman moves the Ford Falcon off the road after an accident at the intersection of Bargara and Potters Rds.

A CAR has been hit in a collision at a busy intersection in Bargara.

The red Ford Falcon appeared to have been T-boned at the intersection of Bargara and Potters Rds, in front of Bargara State School.

Police and fire fighters were on the scene and in the process of moving it off the road.

One lane is currently blocked and traffic is moving slowly.

One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

