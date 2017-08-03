Car submerged in Burnett River

IN DEEP: Police are investigating how a car became submerged in the river off Kirbys Rd.

POLICE are currently investigating how a car became fully submerged in the Burnett River.

Bundaberg Police Sergeant Mick Prickett said a member of the public who was using the boat ramp on Kirbys Rd called police about 2.25pm yesterday upon finding the car.

"The informant was driving his boat along the boat ramp and saw the vehicle submerged in the water,"" he said.

The car was spotted by a man using the boat ramp on Kirbys Rd.

The car has not yet been retrieved but is no longer visible in the water.

Police are continuing to investigate and water police will be attending the scene.