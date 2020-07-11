Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
Crime

Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca’s carpark

Angela Seng
by and Angela Seng
11th Jul 2020 10:04 AM

Queensland Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Friday night in McDonald's carpark at Stafford in Brisbane's northwest.

At about 10pm, a 60-year-old man was sitting in a white Holden Commodore near Stafford Rd when a man approached the car, opened the passenger door and threatened the driver with a knife.

A second man opened the driver's door and dragged the man out of his vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

The suspects fled in the Commodore and are still on the loose.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca's carpark

crime macdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hungry for delivery: Food service expands menu in Rum City

        premium_icon Hungry for delivery: Food service expands menu in Rum City

        News How you can become a food courier as the serivce grows in the Bundaberg region

        BEACH REPORT: How to make the most of the weekend conditions

        premium_icon BEACH REPORT: How to make the most of the weekend conditions

        News Things are looking good for a trip to one of the reigon’s beautiful beaches

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        The secret life of the crested tern

        premium_icon The secret life of the crested tern

        News This common coastal resident can put on an impressive aerial display