Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents of Dunbar Street in Mooroobool have told how a speeding car crashed in spectacular fashion on November 9, 2019 splitting a power pole in two. PIC: STEWART MCLEAN
Residents of Dunbar Street in Mooroobool have told how a speeding car crashed in spectacular fashion on November 9, 2019 splitting a power pole in two. PIC: STEWART MCLEAN
News

Car smashes power pole in two

by Alicia Nally and Stewart McLean
9th Nov 2019 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a notorious Cairns street have told how a speeding car crashed in spectacular fashion this morning splitting a power pole in two.

It is understood emergency services are searching for firearms after a car crashed on Dunbar St, Mooroobool just before 10.30am.

A witness has told how she heard a "loud crash" and ran out of her house to see two young men struggling to get out of the wreckage of a car.

"We came out to see a car on its side which had hit a power pole outside our house," the woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

"We saw two occupants trying to scramble out, they were two young men, we're not sure exactly how old they were.

"One of the lads was definitely injured and we tried to convince him to stop and get help but he kept running.

"It's not usually a quiet street, someone's house was broken into last week and her car was stolen. There's a lot of action on this street but you don't expect (a car crash) outside the front of the house.

"They could have been killed. There's loads of kids in the street. They were speeding really fast and a lot of us park our cars in the street so it's lucky there's not been a lot of collateral damage."

Ergon crews are also at the scene after the impact of the crash split a power pole in half.

More Stories

Show More
car accident car crash power pole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

        premium_icon Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

        Crime INSTANCES of crime committed by juveniles is on the rise and two recent incidents indicate the severity of the issue that the community is facing.

        Dempsey to run again: ‘We’re at a crossroads’

        premium_icon Dempsey to run again: ‘We’re at a crossroads’

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has announced he will be running to keep the top job...

        Couple bring magic to local kids’ Christmas

        premium_icon Couple bring magic to local kids’ Christmas

        News Jerry and Judy Fossey are lighting up the lives of children this Christmas by...

        Surprise result: woman's listening experience at Stockland

        premium_icon Surprise result: woman's listening experience at Stockland

        News Emma Ellul is listening to anyone and everyone at the Stocklands Shopping Centre...