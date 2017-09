EMERGENCY services rushed to the turtle roundabout after a single vehicle crashed into a power pole.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver was an 80-year-old female and was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital after the incident on Bargara Rd before 2pm today.

A local driver who witnessed the crash told the NewsMail he thought is was nearly a T-bone and the elderly driver veered off the roundabout, crashing into the power pole.