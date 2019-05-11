Car show: Rob's love for Holden shines through

EARLY Holden Club president Rob Bickmore's wife jokes that he could talk all day about his pride and joy; his 1967 HR Holden Premier.

Undoubtedly he will have the chance to do that with a mechanically minded audience at the All Holden Day Car Show on Saturday morning, when he showcases the Tennyson Turquoise coloured car.

What makes this car unusual is that the 186 cubic inch engine has a twin barrel, and a four speed manual rather than the regular three speed.

Mr Bickmore might almost have felt like a teenager again when he bought the Premier in Hervey Bay five years ago, as it was the same model as his first car.

He had been a 17-year-old electrician's apprenticeship.

This version was significantly flashier and he had bought it on the internet, uncertain what to expect.

The car's history begins at a Sydney car dealership called WT Coggins, which is evident by the brand stamped under the car bonnet.

A coincidence about this fact is that Mr Bickmore's son's fiancee's last name is Coggins, and she is from Sydney.

They discovered that the same car dealership was once owned by a relative around the time the car was sold.

Mr Bickmore has yet to learn what happened to the car since then, until almost six years ago when the unregistered vehicle was advertised on ebay.

It was bought by the owner before Mr Bickmore, who sold it to him six months later.

"It was a bugger of a thing to drive at first...but when I first saw it I thought 'wow',” he said.

"It looked better in the car park than in the pictures.”

The HR Holden Premier will be exhibited at the Waves Sports Complex.

Gates open at 8.30am, with adult entry costing $5 and families costing $10.