Car show is for a cause

LOOKING to enjoy the view of an array of local cars and raise money for the Cancer Council?

Cure 4 Cancer Events is holding their Ford/Mopar car show today out at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The show will run from 7.30-8.50am for the entrants to enter and 9am-2.30pm for the public.

Organiser Brett Taylor said the best Ford, Mopar and Car of the show will be announced after lunch.

For further information phone 4157 7796 or 0408 643 904.

Alternatively you can email cure4cancer@bigpond.com.