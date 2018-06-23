Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOTORING ENTHUISIAST: Organiser Brett Taylor.
MOTORING ENTHUISIAST: Organiser Brett Taylor. Mike Knott BUN290116CARS6
Whats On

Car show is for a cause

23rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM

LOOKING to enjoy the view of an array of local cars and raise money for the Cancer Council?

Cure 4 Cancer Events is holding their Ford/Mopar car show today out at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The show will run from 7.30-8.50am for the entrants to enter and 9am-2.30pm for the public.

Organiser Brett Taylor said the best Ford, Mopar and Car of the show will be announced after lunch.

For further information phone 4157 7796 or 0408 643 904.

Alternatively you can email cure4cancer@bigpond.com.

whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BUNDY BRIDE: How my mermaid dreams came true

    premium_icon BUNDY BRIDE: How my mermaid dreams came true

    Dating DESTINATION weddings are becoming more and more popular, but Amelia Jater had just one final wish for her special day: to trash the dress.

    • 23rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    Council splashes $4m on coastal revamp

    premium_icon Council splashes $4m on coastal revamp

    Council News Revealed mayor's flagged a $4 million investment in local budget

    • 23rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    Remembering Childers backpacker fire 18 years on

    premium_icon Remembering Childers backpacker fire 18 years on

    News A day we will never forget

    • 23rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    10 homes under $200k in Bundaberg

    premium_icon 10 homes under $200k in Bundaberg

    Property Homes for sale under $200k

    • 23rd Jun 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners