SHOCKING SURPRISE: Dawn and Robert Dowling arrived home to find their house had been shifted off its foundation after a driver crashed into their front-facing bedroom.
SHOCKING SURPRISE: Dawn and Robert Dowling arrived home to find their house had been shifted off its foundation after a driver crashed into their front-facing bedroom.
Car shifts house off foundation after driver has 'episode'

Tahlia Stehbens
16th Sep 2018 6:59 PM
A SCENIC week away with family was suddenly cut short for McCarthy Road residents Dawn and Robert Dowling after a car plunged into their home on Saturday night.

The husband and wife had been in Gympie to celebrate their great-granddaughter's third birthday when they received an unexpected phone call about 10pm.

"We got a call from the neighbours just after the footy had finished,” MrsDowling said. "And they're the ones who told us a car had ploughed into the side of our house.”

Mrs Dowling said the car was driving east towards Elliott Heads Rd when it mounted the kerb, narrowly missing a power pole.

"The neighbours have had their letter box and fence taken out, and they said when they got out to see what had happened, the car had gotten bogged and came to a stop in my garden there,” she said.

"Then they said the driver took off again and ploughed right into the corner of the house.”

The driver of the Hyundai vehicle allegedly had suffered "an episode” before crashing into the front bedroom of the house, which happened to be the couple's main bedroom.

"I'd have had a heart attack if I was in there,” MrsDowling said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service workers assessed the damage to the home, which had been shifted off its foundation.

"We got back early this morning after lodging an insurance application last night,” MrsDowling said.

"The whole house has been pushed back and to the right, the windowsill has been jarred open and there are splits in the walls. I'd say the whole wall will need to be replaced, but it's just more of an inconvenience than anything.”

Bundaberg News Mail

    Local Partners